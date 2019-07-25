Legion baseball State Tournament brackets released

The State Tournament brackets for legion baseball were finalized and released earlier this morning.

In Class A the WESTCO Zephyrs will head to the tournament in Kearney (the other A bracket is being held in Omaha) and they’ll open up on Saturday afternoon against Gretna.

KNEB will have coverage on 101.7 The Trail and kneb.com starting at 2:45 mountain time with first pitch at 3 o’clock. KRVN’s Tyler Cavalli will handle play by play duties for the Zephyrs during their stay in Kearney.

That entire Class A bracket can be found here.

And, of course, the big weekend here in town features the Class B State Tournament taking place at Oregon Trail Park Stadium with Gering Platte Valley Companies playing host.

Gering will open against Wakefield on Saturday night at 7 o’clock. We’ll have coverage on 101.7 The Trail and kneb.com starting at 6:45.

Ahead of the Gering game they’ll hold the official opening ceremonies with plenty of pomp and circumstance. Some of the highlights will include the Gering Legion Honor Guard, Tim Hebbert from the Hebbert family of singers singing the National Anthem, we will be acknowledging 5 distinguished individuals that are from our area, Dean Gorsuch (who will be inducted to Pro Rodeo Hall of Fame) will be throwing the opening pitch, and the main attraction will be skydivers landing on the field.

Alliance has qualified for the Class B State Tournament for a second straight year and they’ll open up at 10 a.m. in the first game of the day against Seward.

The entry fee is $5 for adults and $3 for students. Veterans and Senior Citizens are welcome free of charge.

The entire Class B bracket can be found here.