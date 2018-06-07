Legion baseball: Wednesday scores

There was plenty of legion baseball from Wednesday night around the region:

Seniors

Gering PVC at Bridgeport PPD – WEATHER

North Platte 1st Nationals 8, WESTCO Zephyrs 0…Trent Richter, Jack Jones, and Graham Robbins had the only hits for the Z’s.

North Platte 1st Nationals 19, WESTCO Zephyrs 1…Zephyrs pitchers struggled in game two, allowing 10 hits, 6 walks and the defense didn’t help, committing 6 errors. Paul Panduro the only hit for the Z’s.

Alliance Spartans 13, Torrington 1…J.J. Garza notched a three hit night that included 4 RBI. Joel Baker went 3-4 with 3 runs and one RBI.

Gordon 16, Morrill 0

Juniors

Gering B&C Steel 9, Bridgeport 3…they were able to get this one in at Bridgeport before the lightning and rain showed up that eventually forced the postponement of the SR’s game.

North Platte 5, WESTCO Express 2

North Platte 13, WESTCO Express 1