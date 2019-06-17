Legion baseball: WESTCO and Gering weekend recaps

Here’s a look at how area teams fared over the weekend plus the broadcast schedule for a couple of games this week here at KNEB.

WESTCO Zephyrs

The Z’s went 1-4 on their swing to the eastern side of the state. WESTCO dropped two games on Thursday at Kearney; 8-1 and 9-1 the finals.

On Friday they split a pair of games in Seward. In their 13-6 win over Seward, Jack Jones hit an inside the park homer and blasted a traditional long ball. Jones drove in five runs in the win while the Zephyrs also got multi-RBI games from Creighton Dike, Tate Carson, and Jace Heimerman. Also Friday they dropped one to Beatrice 4-1.

Then on Saturday morning it was a weekend finishing loss at Mount Michael Benedictine, 2-1.

Right now the Z’s sit at 16-9 and they’ll host Buckley on Thursday night. KNEB will have coverage on 101.7 The Trail and kneb.com starting at 6:45, first pitch at 7 p.m.

Gering Platte Valley Companies

It was a 2-1 weekend at the Crete Tournament for Platte Valley Companies.

The Gering SR’s got off to a quick start on Friday afternoon beating Malcolm 12-1. Quinton Janecek had a big game at the plate going 4-4 with 3 runs scored and 2 RBI. Jack Franklin finished with three hits and Justin Scott had 2 RBI.

In their 5-4 win on Saturday over the Papio Redbirds it was Gering getting two runs in the bottom of the fifth inning. Jack Franklin’s single tied it up and then Gering scored the eventual game winning run on a balk.

Yesterday Gering fell to host Crete in the championship game 8-3.

Gering will play a JR/SR doubleheader at home on Tuesday night against Sidney. KNEB will carry the SR’s game on 101.7 The Trail and kneb.com starting at 6:45 or 15 minutes prior to first pitch for PVC vs. Sidney.

WESTCO Express JR’s Tourney recap

The Express went 2-2 hosting tournament action at Cleveland Field over the weekend.

In their opener Friday night the Express beat Wheatland 7-4.

In the first game on Saturday WESTCO beat Sidney 8-5 before dropping their second game of the day to Conifer CO by the score of 13-0.

Then on Sunday the Express wrapped up the weekend with a 6-4 loss to the Rapid City Risers.

The Express sit at 12-8-1 with a doubleheader on tap for Tuesday night at Wheatland.

Gering B&C Steel JR’s

The Gering JR’s went 0-4 in their games in Hastings. They dropped two to Hastings on Friday then on Saturday a game one loss to Hastings before a seond loss that day to York.

Gering now at 3-12 in juniors action this summer and they’ll play tomorrow in the front end of the home doubleheader against Sidney starting at 5 p.m.