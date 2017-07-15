Legion Baseball: Z’s, Express win A7 openers…Gering PVC drops pair

It’s a big weekend of legion baseball as teams are starting the postseason or wrapping up the regular season slate.

At Cleveland Field in Scottsbluff it’s the Class A Area 7 Tournament running through Tuesday.

The Westco Zephyrs picked up a first round win on Friday night, knocking off Lexington by the final of 11-1 in seven innings (These are nine inning games with a 10 run rule beginning in the seventh).

Trent Richter was named the Taco John’s Player of the Game with dominant pitching performance. The right-hander tossed a seven inning complete game that included 9 strikeouts, he allowed just one hit and no earned runs. Richter improved to 5-4 on the season with an E.R.A. in the 2’s.

The Zephyrs scored 11 runs on just three base hits as Lexington committed 7 errors defensively.

Westco jumped out to a 2-0 lead after the first and then with the score 2-1 in the bottom of the fourth they were able to score 7 times while only recording one base hit. Lexington committed three costly errors in the frame. Carlos Felix drew a bases loaded walk to pick up an RBI and Braden Lofink went the other way for a two strike, opposite field single to drive in a run.

Richter handled things from there.

With the win the Zephyrs (21-17) will now play top seed Hastings on Saturday afternoon at 4:30. Hastings had a bye yesterday.

Coverage can be heard on KNEB AM 960, 100.3 FM, and kneb.com starting at 4:15 or 15 minutes prior to first pitch.

The first game of the day yesterday afternoon was a wild one as 3 seed North Platte knocked off 2 seed Kearney 17-16. North Platte scored six times in the ninth just to force extra innings and then scored twice in the eleventh and eventually held on for the one run win.

North Platte gets today off, they await the winner of today’s Z’s/Hastings matchup on Sunday.

The early game today pits Lexington against Kearney. The loser sees their season come to an end.

Gering PVC

The Gering PVC seniors are on the road this weekend wrapping up their regular season ahead of next week’s Class B Area 7 Tournament at Oregon Trail Park.

On Friday, Gering dropped a doubleheader at McCook.

Game one:

Gering 2 7 4

McCook 3 7 2

D.J. Gross of McCook hit a game winning two run homer in the bottom of the 8th inning to give McCook the victory.

Game two:

Gering 4 5 1

McCook 7 10 1

LP: Dalton Scott ( 5 IP, 5 ER, 4 BB, 5 K)

Brent Barge went 1-2 with a run scored and a RBI

With the losses Gering’s record fell to 22-16. They have a doubleheader on Saturday at Hershland starting at noon.

Class A Area 7 Juniors Tournament

The Westco Express got off to a good start with a 15-6 win over Lexington in round one at Bill Wood Field in North Platte.

Lexington 6 9 0

Express 15 8 3

WP: Jerald Ybarra (5 1/3 IP, 3 ER, 1 BB, 5 K)

Creighton Dike: 2-4, 3 RBI, 2 R

Jack Jones: 1-2, 3 RBI, 1 R

The Express will play Kearney today at noon in round two.