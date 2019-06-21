Legion baseball: Z’s, Gering pick up wins plus area weekend schedule

Despite showers and thunderstorms in the region on Thursday night legion baseball was played for area teams.

At KNEB we had doubleheader action from Cleveland Field in Scottsbluff where the WESTCO Zephyrs ended up with a split with the Buckley Bombers.

In game one Buckley picked up a 4-2 win. They led 2-0 into the bottom of the fifth inning but that’s when WESTCO right fielder K.J. Hartline launched a two run homer over the fence in left field to tie the game.

Buckley, though, came right back with two, two out runs via a bases load walk and then a bases loaded hit by pitch to take the lead and eventually get the win.

Game two went to the Zephyrs in a 7-6 final. The Z’s put up a four run fifth inning to take their first lead of the night.

In the seventh the Bombers responded to tie the game 6-6 but their was solid damage control done by relief pitcher Jace Heimerman, who came on with no one out and two aboard. Heimerman got out of the jam and then in the bottom of the seventh the Zephyrs put together a two out rally that was finished off by a Heimerman single that found its way into left field scoring Harold Baez for the walk-off win.

Heimerman got the win and was named player of the game while Hartline took home POG honors in the opening game of the night.

With the game two win the Z’s improved to 17-10 on the season.

Gering splits JR/SR games at Ogallala

Both Gering teams were in action last night on the road at Ogallala having scooped up wins at home on Tuesday against Sidney.

Jack Franklin was the man of the hour for the Platte Valley Companies SR’s in this one as he tossed a seven inning complete game that included 10 strikeouts. Franklin walked just two, allowed only four hits, and was charged with just one earned run.

Quinton Janecek continues to excel in the leadoff spot, he finished 1-3 with another two runs scored. The lone RBI was picked up by Keon Booker.

In the JR’s game it was Ogallala winning over B&C Steel by the final of 2-0.

Gering is at the Alliance Tournament this weekend. Alliance won their game last night in convincing fashion over Chadron, 11-0.

Weekend Legion Baseball Schedule

-WESTCO Zephyrs vs. Hastings, Saturday, Cleveland Field…KNEB will have coverage starting at 9:45 in the morning on 101.7 The Trail and kneb.com with first pitch at 10 a.m.

-Alliance SR’s Tournament schedule

today 9 am- Alliance vs. Bridgeport

today 11:30 am- Bridgeport vs. Sidney

today 2:00 pm- Sidney vs. Buckley

today 4:30 pm-Buckley vs. Chadron

today 7:00 pm- Alliance vs. Gering

Saturday 9:00 am-Chadron vs. Bridgeport

Saturday 11:30 am-Gering vs. Chadron

Saturday 2:00 pm-Gering vs. Buckley

Saturday 4:30 pm- Alliance vs. Sidney

SUNDAY CHAMPIONSHIP GAME 1:30 pm- Pool A winner (Alliance, Sidney, Bridgeport) vs. Pool B winner (Gering, Buckley, Chadron)

-Chadron JR’s Tournament is this weekend also and both the WESTCO Express and Gering B&C Steel.