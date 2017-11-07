Lewis named RMAC Defensive Player of the Week

Tyler Lewis , Chadron State College sophomore linebacker, was named Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference football Defensive Player of the Week on Monday.

The 5-11, 195-pounder from Arvada, Colorado, was the recipient of aÂ Tyler Kiess Â strip sack, finding the ball and racing 67 yards to paydirt at Black Hills State as the Eagles soared to a 35-14 win in Spearfish, South Dakota. Lewis was also the Eagles’ second-leading tackler, and broke up two passes, both on first downs.

The touchdown was the Eagles’ third this season on fumble returns.

Lewis is Chadron State’s first player this season to win the defensive honor, after three of the first four special teams nods of the year went to Eagles.