Lexington Knocks Off Scottsbluff

Lexington-Lexington opened up the season with a 4-0 victory over Scottsbluff on Friday. The Minutemaids scratched across single runs in the 3rd and fourth innings and then put the game away with two more runs in the bottom of the 6th. Makenna Johnson was solid in the circle for Lexington as she threw the complete game shutout. Johnson struck out six, while giving up just three hits and walking one. Lexington took a one nothing lead when Macy Johnson scored from 3rd on a bunt from Makenna Johnson in the third.

In the fourth, Courtney Hanson scored from third on a sac fly from Alyssa Winter to make it 2-0. In the 6th, Winter scored as did Addison Sund. Maddi Sutton had a big pinch hit rbi single in that inning for the Minutemaids. Scottsbluff’s best chance to score occurred in the 2nd inning when they had runners at 2nd and 3rd but failed to score. The Bearcats also hurt themselves with four errors in the game. Both teams will be in action at the Lexington tournament on Saturday.