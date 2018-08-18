Lexington Softball Tournament Results

Lexington Softball Invite – 8-18-18

Rd. 1 – Chadron defeated Holdrege – 13 to 0

Adams Central defeated Alliance – 9 to 0

Lexington defeated Southern Valley/Alma – 9 to 5

Gothenburg defeated Scottsbluff – 10 to 8

Rd. 2 – Gothenburg defeated Chadron – 10 to 9

Alliance defeated Southern Valley/Alma – 4-3

Scottsbluff defeated Holdrege – 21 to 5

Adams Central defeated Lexington – 9 to 1

Rd. 3 – Southern Valley/Alma defeated Holdrege – 14 to 0 – Southern Valley/Alma -7 th place

Scottsbluff defeated Alliance – 10 to 2 – Scottsbluff — 5 th place

Lexington defeated Chadron – 11 to 9 – Lexington — 3 rd place

Adams Central defeated Gothenburg – 3 to 1 – Adams Central — Champion of Lex Invite