Lions Bring Down Lopers 8-5

Win Streak Ends at Nine Straight

Kearney, Neb. – True freshman Tyler Cassmeyer struck out six over 6.2 innings and Lindenwood tallied six runs in the fourth inning to hold off Nebraska-Kearney, 8-5, Saturday afternoon at Memorial Field.

The Lions get back to the .500 mark at 13-13 (6-9) while the Lopers see a nine-game win streak come to an end. UNK (15-11, 8-4) hadn’t lost since a 13-10 setback to Central Oklahoma on March 4.

A 6-3 right hander, Cassmeyer (4-2) came in with a 1.99 ERA and showed why as he blanked a hot hitting Loper squad over the first five innings. UNK didn’t get a hit until there was one down in the fourth but loaded the bases in that frame thanks to another single and walk. However, Cassmeyer got a fly out to center to stop the threat.

UNK stranded 11 on the day including two in the sixth, seventh and ninth innings. The Lopers did strike for five runs between the sixth through eighth innings with Cassmeyer giving way to Marshall Shill (2.0 innings, two runs on three walks and three hits). With two out and two on in the bottom of the ninth, freshman Michael Cessna got a fly out to right to end the game.

Offensively, Lindenwood dinked and dunked its way to 12 hits. The big fourth inning featured back-to-back two-run singles by leadoff hitter Wes Degener (3 for 5, three RBI’s) and two-hole hitter DJ Miller (2 for 5). In the fifth, a pop up to shallow center saw redshirt freshman shortstop Peter Carlson (Arvada, Colo.) and junior center fielder Brett Young (Lodi, Calif.) collided with the ball squirting to left center, allowing another Lion to score. Young batted in the next inning but later was removed. It’s expected he’ll return to the field soon.

For UNK, junior right fielder Alex Achertmann (Denver, Colo.) went opposite field once more for his ninth homer of the year. He finished 2 for 4 with a run and two RBI’s. Finally, junior Jared Bell (Clackamas, Oreg.) allowed just one earned run in 5.1 innings of relief work.

The series finale is slated to begin Sunday at noon.