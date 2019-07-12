(Listen) Alliance wins twice over WESTCO; Z’s host Alumi Game tonight

It was a much anticipated matchup last night at Bower Shankland Field in Alliance with the homestanding Spartans hosting the WESTCO Zephyrs.

Alliance came in having won four straight in the series and seven games overall while the Z’s were riding an eight game winning streak.

It was all Alliance.

WESTCO took control early in the opening game, leading 5-0 heading to the bottom of the fourth inning. The Zephyrs scored three times in the second inning and then in the third it was Jack Jones making it 4-0 with a solo homer out to right field.

Alliance trailed 5-1 as they came to bat in the bottom of the sixth. That half inning took a while.

Alliance scored 11 times on 10 hits and they sent 17 hitters to the plate.

When it was all said and done the final was Alliance winning 12-5.

Peyton Pinedo finished 3-4 with 2 RBI’s and Ezra Ray had two hits, scored twice and one driven in.

The winning pitcher was J.J. Garza, who settled in late and got the complete game victory.

Jack Jones reached base all three times for the Zephyrs with that solo shot included.

Assistant Coach and the defacto pitching coach, Eric Moreno, broke down the game one loss.

Everyone expected a big time pitchers dual in game two with Pinedo against Harold Baez. It just didn’t happen as neither guy was overly sharp. Pinedo couldn’t escape the fourth inning and Baez served up eight hits, three walks, and only struck out two.

It was back and forth early on with WESTCO leading 4-3 in the fourth but then, again, the wheels came off for the Zephyrs as they committed three errors in that fourth inning and Alliance was able to plate four runs to take control. They’d go on to win it 8-4.

Head Coach Jeremiah Luber was not pleased with the effort from his team last night.

WESTCO will look to put that sour note in the rearview mirror by having some fun tonight as they’ll be hosting their Alumni Game at Cleveland Field.

Action gets underway tonight at Cleveland Field for the Alumni game at 6:30.

The Z’s then wrap up their regular season schedule on Sunday with a home doubleheader against Spearfish SD.