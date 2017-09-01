LISTEN and WATCH High School Football TONIGHT

KNEB is your trusted source for High School Sports! Here’s tonight’s broadcast lineup:

High School Football: Gering (0-1) at McCook (1-0)

Kickoff: 7:00pm CT (6:00pm MT)

Radio Pregame: 5:15pm MT

On Air: KNEB 960 AM/100.3 FM

Online: http://knebam.streamon.fm

High School Football: Holdrege (0-1) at Scottsbluff (1-0)

Kickoff: 7:00pm MT

Radio Pregame: 6:15pm MT

On Air: 94.1 The Brand

Online: http://knebfm.streamon.fm

TV Pregame: 6:50pm MT

On Air: Allo Fiber Channel 15 (Alliance, Bridgeport, Gering, Scottsbluff)

Online: https://livestream.com/knebtv/events/7675324

LIVE SCORES: Check out KNEB.com on the homepage for all of tonight’s high school football scores LIVE as updates come in. All high school sports (including volleyball and softball) can be found under the sports tab at KNEB.com! Don’t see your score listed? Want to make sure it’s the most up to date and accurate? Download the ScoreStream app and enter scores as they happen, right from the stands! It’s the live scoreboard – powered by YOU the fans!