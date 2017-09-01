class="post-template-default single single-post postid-257372 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.2.1 vc_responsive"

LISTEN and WATCH High School Football TONIGHT

BY KNEB Sports | September 1, 2017
KNEB is your trusted source for High School Sports! Here’s tonight’s broadcast lineup:

High School Football: Gering (0-1) at McCook (1-0)

High School Football: Holdrege (0-1) at Scottsbluff (1-0)

LIVE SCORES: Check out KNEB.com on the homepage for all of tonight’s high school football scores LIVE as updates come in. All high school sports (including volleyball and softball) can be found under the sports tab at KNEB.com! Don’t see your score listed? Want to make sure it’s the most up to date and accurate? Download the ScoreStream app and enter scores as they happen, right from the stands! It’s the live scoreboard – powered by YOU the fans!

