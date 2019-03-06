(Listen) Area teams head to Lincoln with plenty of confidence

The Boys State Basketball Championships get started on Thursday morning in Lincoln with solid panhandle representation.

In Class B you’ve got 25 percent of the field from out west with Scottsbluff and Alliance both getting in. And in C-2, Bridgeport is the No. 2 overall seed, while Ogallala will need to stay undefeated to bring home a state title.

At times this year it was a bumpy ride for Scottsbluff, at one point in February the teams record was 6-10. Since that time they’ve rattled off 8 straight wins including a subdistrict title game victory at Alliance and then a road win at Seward in their district final two Monday’s ago.

After reaching the state title game in his first year as head coach and then missing out on this trip last year, Bearcats head coach Scott Gullion says the entire program proud of getting back to Lincoln this time around.

Scottsbluff heads into state as the #8 seed and they’ve got a tough opening round game against top seed, Lincoln Pius X. Pius on the year is 24-2 having played 20 games against Class A teams. In those games they’re 18-2.

Scottsbluff looking forward to playing the role of underdog tomorrow morning and they head in with plenty of confidence as a team, playing their best basketball of the season.

Coverage bright and early at 7:45 in the morning for pregame on 94.1 The Brand and kneb.com with opening tip from Pinnacle Bank Arena at 8 a.m. MT.

In C-2 we’ll be covering the Bridgeport Bulldogs at the State Tournament.

Bridgeport is the No. 2 seed in their bracket having put together a banner season at 23-2. Those two losses coming to state tourney teams Alliance and Ogallala.

Bridgeport is making their first appearance at state since 2015, when there were knocked in round one by Battle Creek. The Bulldogs exacted a small bit of revenge on the Braves last week by winning a district final against them in Broken Bow to punch their ticket to this week’s dance.

The next hurdle in the way now in round one for head coach Nick Broz is a date with the two time defending state champion, Ponca Indians.

This matchup tomorrow afternoon at Lincoln Northeast High School and we’ll get pregame underway at 2:30 on The Brand and kneb.com with opening tip at 2:45.

And then tomorrow night the Alliance Bulldogs play Aurora in the final game of the day at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. Alliance the #7 seed in the Class B bracket after a thrilling come from behind win in their district final game on the road against Mt. Michael Benedictine.

That game will tip at 8:45 in Lincoln if you’re traveling east for the action and if you want to listen catch the broadcast with Mike Glesinger on KCOW 1400 AM and 92.5 FM starting with pregame at 7:30 MT with tip off at 7:45.