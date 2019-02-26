(Listen) Bridgeport knocks off Battle Creek to advance to State

Things came full circle for the Bridgeport Bulldogs boys basketball program last night.

When they last reached the state tournament in 2015 it was a first round loss at the hands of the Battle Creek Braves.

On Monday night at Broken Bow High School in the C2-2 District final the Bulldogs knocked off Battle Creek 58-47 to get back to Lincoln for the first time since that 2015 season.

Here’s the postgame interview with Bridgeport head coach Nick Broz.

The key stretch in the game was the second quarter. Bridgeport played suffocating defense, hit three of their four first half three pointers, and outscored Battle Creek 21-5 in that eight minute stretch to lead at halftime 30-13.

Credit Battle Creek, though. In the third quarter they kept themselves in the game outscoring Bridgeport 21-14 using their trapping zone press to create some turnovers and havoc on the defensive end.

But in the end Bridgeport was just too much to overcome. The Bulldogs hit 8 of their 10 free throws in the fourth quarter to stretch it back out for the 11 point win.

Bridgeport senior Drake Demasters led all scorers with 18 points and fellow senior Kaleb Lussetto chipped in double figures with 14 on the night.

Unofficially, Bridgeport looks like they’ll be the #2 seed for the C1 State Tournament with a first round matchup a week from Thursday against two time defending state champion, Ponca.

We’ll have coverage of Bridgeport throughout their run in Lincoln here at KNEB on 94.1 The Brand.