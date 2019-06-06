(Listen) Cornhusker State Games Torch Run hits the region this weekend

The Cornhusker State Games run this year from July 13th-28th and this weekend the annual Torch Run comes to our area.

The Torch Run happens all over the state as a prelude to the State Games and is coming to Scottsbluff on Saturday. They’ll begin the run at the Wyoming border and will travel along Highway 26 before the torch will arrive in Scottsbluff for the West Nebraska All-Star football game. Members of the West Nebraska All-Star volleyball team will carry the torch into Bearcat Stadium.

I spoke with Luke Mullin about the Torch Run this weekend and all things Cornhusker State Games.

Opening ceremonies for the games are July 19th in Lincoln. Highlights for opening night include the parade of athletes, Flippenout trampoline performance, lighting of the cauldron by a mystery guest and fireworks.