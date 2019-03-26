(Listen) Foral named volleyball coach at Scottsbluff High School

On Monday Scottsbluff High School Activities Director, Dave Hoxworth, announced that Leslie Foral had been named the school’s new head volleyball coach.

Foral was the freshman volleyball coach this past season and she also was an assistant coach for girls basketball and helps with the girls tennis team.

I spoke with Coach Foral earlier this morning about taking over the Scottsbluff volleyball program…

Foral is a Chadron native, having been a three sport athlete at Chadron High School. After high school she accepted a basketball scholarship to Morningside College in Iowa and eventually played on the volleyball team at Morningside as a middle hitter.

Prior to coming to Scottsbluff, Foral was an assistant volleyball coach at Greenville High School in Greenville, South Carolina.

Hoxworth had this to say about the school’s new hire, “We are excited to have Leslie Foral on our coaching staff at Scottsbluff. Leslie has a fantastic work ethic, builds relationships very well, and is passionate about coaching. Coach Foral’s knowledge of volleyball along with her experience as a player and as a coach make her a perfect fit as our next coach. Leslie will set high expectations for our volleyball team and I am looking forward to our players meeting those expectations.”

Foral is replacing Alexia Lanka, who stepped down following the end of this past season.

The Scottsbluff volleyball program has won just 10 matches over the last two seasons.