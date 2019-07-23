(Listen) Former Gatorade Player of the Year, Teddy Allen, signs with WNCC

2017 Nebraska High School Gatorade Player of the Year Teddy Allen has signed to play this next season at WNCC.

Cougars Head Coach, Cory Fehringer, confirmed the news this morning and talked about the addition of Allen, who could very well be the top junior college player in the country for the 2019-2020 season.

Allen graduated with the player of the year award after a senior season at Boys Town High School where he averaged over 30 points per game.

Allen signed with the University of West Virginia out of high school. As a freshman at West Virginia, Allen played in 35 games and averaged 7 points and 2.7 rebounds in close to 12 minutes per game.

Allen then transferred out of Morgantown and signed with Wichita State where he was denied a waiver to play this past season by the NCAA.

In June of this year Allen was dismissed from the program at Wichita State after an off the court issue.

Allen will be eligible to play immediately and he transfers in with a good academic standing. Allen will have one year of eligibility at WNCC.