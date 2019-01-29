(Listen) Gering at Ogallala hoops preview for tonight

We’ve got doubleheader action tonight at KNEB with the Gering girls and boys basketball teams on the road to play Ogallala.

Both matchups shaping up to be hard fought contests for both Gering teams.

Let’s start with the girls game. Gering comes in having won four of their last five games and five of their last seven. They’re now at 8-6 on the season and coming off a four point win on Friday on the road at Alliance.

Gering coach Steve Land was pleased they were able to play well enough to win in that tough environment.

The Ogallala girls enter tonight at 14-4. Their losses have come to North Platte St. Pat’s (twice), Sidney in a low scoring game 35-22, and to Broken Bow last Saturday. Ogallala has a win over Alliance under their belt and they beat Bridgeport by 36.

If you’re thinking ahead to possible postseason action for both these teams, right now Gering is 14th in Class B power points while Ogallala is sitting in the 13th spot in C-1.

Both Gering head coaches told me they expect the gym to be packed tonight at Ogallala, where they’ve had some great crowds so far this season.

The Ogallala boys will enter tonight at 18-0 with their long term sites set on a possible trip to Lincoln with a run towards a state title.

Ogallala has a first year head coach in Andy Gillen.

So far the Indians have a 17 point win over Sidney, a 3 point win over Alliance and a 7 point win over Bridgeport and they’re currently #1 in Class C-1 power points.

Gering coach Rick Winkler knows tonight will be a tough out.

Gering is coming off an emotional loss, 67-52, at Alliance on Friday night. The Bulldogs got as close as six points in the final 3+ minutes before getting hit with some technical fouls that, along with the ensuing free throws, helped stretch the win into double digit territory.

We’ll have doubleheader coverage tonight with Jeff Kelley on 101.7 The Trail and kneb.com starting at 4:45 for pregame with the girls game set to tip at 5 p.m.

There are no JV games tonight, it’s varsity only for Gering at Ogallala.