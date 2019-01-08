(Listen) Gering at Scottsbluff girls basketball preview, area schedule

Tonight here at the station we’ve got another edition of the Scottsbluff-Gering rivalry with the Bearcats hosting the Bulldogs in girls basketball.

Both came off the long holiday break with games last weekend; Gering went 1-1 (lost to Sidney, beat Newcastle) while Scottsbluff lost their lone game at home to Mitchell.

This will be the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

Gering has played just eight games so far this year and they currently sit at 4-4.

In their home loss to Sidney last Friday, Gering fell behind 30-9 at the end of the first quarter and head coach Steve Land says some of the things they learned that night could come into play tonight.

Gering was able to bounce back to thump Newcastle WY on Saturday 55-15.

Scottsbluff was in a position to pick up a key win over Mitchell last week but the Lady Tigers were once again up to the task of taming a team from the area, winning 55-48. Scottsbluff head coach David Bollish said they were unable to recover after a slow start.

If you go back through the last three seasons prior to this one Scottsbluff has won six of the last nine meetings. That said, each school has owned individual seasons. Scottsbluff won all three games last year, Gering won all three games the year before that, and three years ago it was the Lady Cats, again, winning all three games.

A big reason why Scottsbluff went 3-0 against their arch rival last season was the play of Aubry Krentz. Then a sophomore, Krentz averaged 25 points per game against the Bulldogs in those three matchups. Coach Land knows they have to be aware of where Krentz is at all times.

Land also said handling Scottsbluff’s pressure defense will be key tonight.

For Scottsbluff and Coach Bollish it’s also trying to slow down the backcourt, namely the veteran Gering point guard.

JV action start tonight with the varsity game slated for 7 p.m. I’ll have the broadcast on KNEB AM 960, 100.3 FM, and streaming at kneb.com at approximately 6:45 for pregame.

Girls and boys doubleheaders elsewhere tonight include:

Bayard at Morrill

Bridgeport at Leyton

Hemingford at Chadron

Potter-Dix at Kimball

Garden County at Minatare

Gordon-Rushville at Hay Springs

