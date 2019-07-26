(Listen) Gering plays host to Class B State Tournament

For the Gering legion baseball program they’re looking to have success this weekend on a couple different fronts; playing good baseball and putting on a good show.

Gering is hosting the Class B State Tournament at Oregon Trail Park Stadium starting tomorrow morning.

The eight team bracket gets underway tomorrow morning at 10.

Gering Platte Valley Companies Head Coach, Rick Kinnaman, at practice on Wednesday talked about all the hard work by a bunch of different people that goes into hosting this type of event.

The venue of Oregon Trail Park Stadium is the main attraction. The home of the Western Nebraska Pioneers has been open for business now for a little over a year and should be a memorable place for these eight teams to wrap up their summer season.

On the field Gering qualified automatically as the host of the tournament. Also representing Western Nebraska will be the Alliance Spartans, who are playing in the Class B State bracket for the second straight season.

For Gering and veteran player Quinton Janecek it’s an opportunity to show they belong with the best in the state.

Gering went 1-2 at the Area Tournament, splitting games with Ogallala and falling to the eventual champ, Alliance. Gering enters the weekend with a record of 24-15-1.

Platte Valley Companies will play the late game tomorrow night at 7 o’clock against Wakefield. Wakefield comes in the champion from the Area 5 Tournament held in O’Neill.

I’ll have coverage for the Gering opener vs. Wakefield on 101.7 The Trail and kneb.com starting at 6:45, first pitch at 7 p.m.

Ahead of the Gering game they’ll hold the official opening ceremonies with plenty of pomp and circumstance. Some of the highlights will include the Gering Legion Honor Guard, Tim Hebbert from the Hebbert family of singers singing the National Anthem, we will be acknowledging 5 distinguished individuals that are from our area, Dean Gorsuch (who will be inducted to Pro Rodeo Hall of Fame) will be throwing the opening pitch, and the main attraction will be skydivers landing on the field.

As mentioned, Alliance making their second straight trip to the season ending tournament, they finished the regular season at 39-7.

Alliance will play the opening game of the day against Seward starting at 10 a.m.

The full day one schedule looks like this:

10 am – Alliance Spartans vs. Seward

1 pm – Hickman vs. Bennington

4 pm – McCook vs. Springfield

7 pm – Gering Platte Valley Companies vs. Wakefield

To view the full Class B bracket click here.