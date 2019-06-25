(Listen) Gering PVC at WESTCO tonight on KNEB.tv

We’re a few days into the “official” summer season and it’s going to be a warm summer night for legion baseball on Tuesday with the crosstown rivalry at Cleveland Field.

For the second time this season it’s the WESTCO Zephyrs taking on Gering Platte Valley Companies.

WESTCO won the first meeting at Oregon Trail Park in Gering by the final of 3-0 back in late May. Tonight’s game is on the Zephyrs home field.

Right now the Z’s record is 17-12 but they’ve lost 7 of their last 9 games. Granted, those games have come against some of the better competition they’ve seen this year but you know they would have liked to have picked up an extra win or two in that stretch.

On Saturday they were beaten at home by Hastings in a doubleheader by the finals of 3-0 and 6-4.

WESTCO pitched well enough to win on Saturday with Harold Baez and Creighton Dike giving the team solid starts (the defense did commit 6 errors behind Dike in game two).

Offensively is where head coach Jeremiah Luber is hoping to see some improvements starting tonight.

Gering is off a 2-1 showing at the Alliance Tournament over the weekend (Alliance beat Buckley on Monday night in the championship game). Gering knocked off Alliance 1-0 in their opener before a Saturday win over Chadron and then a pool play deciding loss to Buckley, 16-6.

Gering head coach, Rick Kinnaman, says that win over Alliance was one they had been searching for, for a while now.

Gering’s record sits at 16-7-1.

Catch the full pregame coaches interviews with Coach Kinnaman and Coach Luber on the Platte Valley Companies Pregame Show ahead of first pitch tonight.

KNEB coverage on KNEB.tv, ALLO channel 15, and Mobius channel 1500 will start at 6:45 or 15 minutes prior to the start of the game. First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m.

The Juniors game between the WESTCO Express and Gering B&C Steel will start at 5 p.m.