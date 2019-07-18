(Listen) Gering PVC looking to peak at Area Tournament in Ogallala

The Gering Platte Valley Companies legion baseball team has known since the beginning of the season where their season will end. As hosts of next week’s Class B State Tournament they’ll automatically qualify to play at Oregon Trail Park Stadium.

But first things first, there is the Class B-Area 7 Tournament against rival teams taking place in Ogallala starting tomorrow.

Gering Head Coach, Rick Kinnaman, is hoping his 3rd seeded bunch is ready to fight for an area title.

Alliance earned the top seed with another outstanding summer season that has them entering with a record of 36-7. Kinnaman says they’re the team to beat.

Gering will open up tomorrow night against #2 seed Ogallala. The two teams split during the regular season with PVC winning on the road by the final of 3-2 and then Ogallala returned the favor with a road win, 12-3, the last time they met earlier this month.

That opening game tomorrow with Gering vs. Ogallala has first pitch at 7 p.m. KNEB will have coverage on 101.7 The Trail and kneb.com starting at 6:45.

The early game tomorrow afternoon starting at 4 features #5 Sidney taking on #4 Chadron. Alliance will play the winner of that matchup on Saturday.

A Gering win over Ogallala and they’d play again on Sunday. A loss for Gering and they’ll be back in Ogallala on Saturday for a 6 p.m. game against either Chadron or Sidney.