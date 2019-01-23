(Listen) Gering sweeps doubleheader from Torrington, Morrill results

The Gering girls and boys basketball teams won their home games over Torrington on Tuesday night.

(G) Gering 66, Torrington 42

-Olivia Schaub led Gering with 12 points while Paige Lopez and Kelly Snelling each scored 11. Macey Boggs was named the Taco John’s Player of the Game with 9 points.

Here’s what Gering coach Steve Land had to say on his postgame interview with Jeff Kelley.

(B) Gering 64, Torrington 61

-Junior Bryce Sherrell had a breakout game scoring a team high 21 points. Riley Schilz (13 pts) and Henry Alvarez (11 pts) were also in double figures as the Bulldogs got a much needed home win.

Here’s the postgame interview with Jeff Kelley visiting with Gering coach Rick Winkler.

Both Gering teams travel for games at Alliance on Friday.

Elsewhere last night:

(G) Morrill 41, Lingle Ft. Laramie 29

Morrill scoring – Mendoza 2, Valles 2, Gibson 6, Schaefer 8, Canseco 10, Lashley 13

(B) Lingle Ft. Laramie 47, Morrill 43

-Morrill head coach Terry Lofink said it was a learning experience for his young basketball team as Lingle played some tough matchup defense in front of a big crowd.