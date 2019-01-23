class="post-template-default single single-post postid-361012 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.6 vc_responsive"

(Listen) Gering sweeps doubleheader from Torrington, Morrill results

BY Chris Cottrell | January 23, 2019
Home News Regional Sports
(Listen) Gering sweeps doubleheader from Torrington, Morrill results

The Gering girls and boys basketball teams won their home games over Torrington on Tuesday night.

We had coverage on KNEB.tv, KNEB AM 960/100.3 FM, and kneb.com.

(G) Gering 66, Torrington 42

-Olivia Schaub led Gering with 12 points while Paige Lopez and Kelly Snelling each scored 11. Macey Boggs was named the Taco John’s Player of the Game with 9 points.

Here’s what Gering coach Steve Land had to say on his postgame interview with Jeff Kelley.

 

(B) Gering 64, Torrington 61

-Junior Bryce Sherrell had a breakout game scoring a team high 21 points. Riley Schilz (13 pts) and Henry Alvarez (11 pts) were also in double figures as the Bulldogs got a much needed home win.

Here’s the postgame interview with Jeff Kelley visiting with Gering coach Rick Winkler.

Both Gering teams travel for games at Alliance on Friday.

 

Elsewhere last night:

(G) Morrill 41, Lingle Ft. Laramie 29

Morrill scoring – Mendoza 2, Valles 2, Gibson 6, Schaefer 8, Canseco 10, Lashley 13

(B) Lingle Ft. Laramie 47, Morrill 43
-Morrill head coach Terry Lofink said it was a learning experience for his young basketball team as Lingle played some tough matchup defense in front of a big crowd.
© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments