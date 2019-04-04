(Listen) Gering’s Schilz to play basketball at Hastings College

The combination of size and work ethic is something college coaches at the NAIA level crave in high school basketball players.

Riley Schilz has both those qualities and he now has a home to play college basketball with the Hastings College Broncos.

Schilz signed yesterday at the high school with family, teammates, friends, and both high school and college coaches on hand.

As a senior this past season Schilz was Gering’s second leading scorer at right around 10.5 points per game and he was second in rebounding at 5 boards per contest.

A nice touch from the Hastings coaching staff as Head Coach Bill Gavers and one of his assistants made the trek yesterday for signings at Gering for Schilz and at Alliance for Mason Hiemstra. Gavers said you can’t teach size and Schilz is excited to join the program.

Hastings College finished this past season at 19-12 overall with a 10-10 conference record in the Great Plains Athletic Conference. Four teams in the league finished the season inside the top 25.

Rick Winkler, Gering’s coach this past year, and also Coach Gavers from Hastings, were both on hand and offered up some thoughts on what’s made and will continue to make Schilz a success story.

As for his time at Gering, “I’m going to miss the community probably the most about how much support everyone had for our basketball team. It’ll be a hard time transitioning from our home court to somewhere I haven’t played before, but yeah, I think i’m going to miss the community the most.”

School wise, Schilz wants to study to become an actuary and said the academics were just as important as the basketball.

Riley Schilz set to become a Hastings College Bronco.