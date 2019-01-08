(Listen) Joe Benson resigns as football coach at Scottsbluff High School

After a run to the Class B State Title game and 30 years on the sideline, Joe Benson has resigned his position as head football coach at Scottsbluff High School.

Here’s what Coach Benson told KNEB Sports late this afternoon.

Benson spent the past 12 seasons as head coach amassing a record of 85-39 that included playoff appearances the last nine years in a row. This past season ended with a loss to Omaha Skutt in the Class B championship game.

Before becoming the head coach, Benson was the defensive coordinator for several years, he was a trusted assistant for former head coach Gary Hartman, and served as the freshman coach for two seasons when he first joined the program.

Scottsbluff Activities Director Dave Hoxworth says Benson was a great coach, leader, and person, “It is very difficult to lose a coach that has had such a positive impact on our football program for the last 30 years. Joe has a tireless work ethic and is a coach that truly loves the game of football, but most importantly, Coach Benson loved building relationships with our student-athletes and treating kids with a tremendous amount of respect. One of Joe’s greatest qualities was to get the absolute best from every athlete that competed on our football team. Coach Benson has a unique gift to place a player in positions on our football team that would directly impact the success of our team.”

Hoxworth added, “We wish Coach Benson the best and thank him and his family very much for the long-lasting impact and the sacrifices they have made that comes with the responsibility of being a head football coach.”

The position of head football coach will be opened up immediately and remain open until filled.

We’ll have more on Coach Joe Benson stepping down this week including a KNEB.tv segment in the next couple of days.

On a personal note, Coach Benson was tremendous to work with over the years! He’s beloved by his fellow coaches on staff and the kids in the program and I’m just very thankful to have gotten to work with him over the years.