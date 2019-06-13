(Listen) Legion baseball report for Gering and WESTCO

The legion baseball weekend got off to a good start for area teams on Wednesday with Gering Platte Valley Companies going on the road at winning at North Platte by the final of 8-6.

Justin Scott finished 2-4 with two runs scored and one RBI while Quinton Janecek also came up with a pair of hits and one driven in.

On the mound the winning pitcher was Brady Radzymski, who came on in relief to toss two and a third scoreless innings.

Gering is now 10-5-1 on the season and traveling for games this weekend at the Crete Tournament. They’ll open on Friday afternoon against Malcolm and then finish pool play with a game against the Papio Redbirds on Saturday morning.

Friday – vs. Malcolm (at Crete), 4 p.m.

Saturday – vs. Papio Redbirds (at Crete), 11 a.m.

In the juniors game last night it was North Platte downing B&C Steel by the final of 8-0. The Gering juniors will be off until next Tuesday night when they play the front end of a JR/SR doubleheader at home against Sidney.

Z’s rolling early this summer

the WESTCO Zephyrs last year won a total of 14 games. They’ve already surpassed that number this summer, sitting at 15-5 through their first 20 games on the schedule.

Coming off a doubleheader sweep of Lexington on Sunday and ahead of tonight’s road doubleheader at always powerful Kearney, I caught up with Z’s head coach, Jeremiah Luber to talk about the turnaround, tonight’s games, a busy weekend, and more.

Some of the key areas the team has been excelling at right now are power at the plate and pitching.

The Zephyrs are currently sporting a team slugging percentage of just under .500 and they’ve got a collective OPS (On-base + slugging) of .922.

On the mound the two headed monster of Paul Panduro and Harold Baez has combined for a 7-1 record 49 strikeouts and just 19 walks. Panduro has an E.R.A. of 1.06 while Baez checks in at 2.04.

Panduro gained velocity in his first year with the WNCC program and Baez is a class of 2019 recruit for Mike Jones and the Cougars.

Tonight – at Kearney (DH), 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Friday – at Seward, 2 p.m.

Friday – vs. Beatrice (at Seward), 4:30 p.m.

Saturday – at Mt. Michael Benedictine, 9 a.m.

Juniors

The Gering Junion B&C Steel team got beat at North Platte last night by the final of 8-0.

On the year right now B&C Steel sits at 3-8.

Gering B&C Steel is off until Tuesday.

The WESTCO Express are hosting their JR’s Tournament this weekend. Here’s the schedule…

Friday – vs. Wheatland, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday – vs. Sidney, 10 a.m.

Saturday – vs. Conifer CO, 5:30 p.m.

Sunday – vs. Rapid City Risers, 11:30 a.m.