Earlier this morning the Torrington Telegram reported that Mark Lenhardt had resigned as head football coach at Torrington High School.

Lenhardt has accepted the head coaching job at Class 4-A Rock Springs High School.

I spoke with Lenhardt about the decision, etc.

In eight seasons at Torrington, Lenhardt led the Blazers to a 45-30 record overall highlighted by back to back trips to the Class 3-A state championship game the last two years.