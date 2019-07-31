(Listen) Mike Daum signs with pro team in Spain

After a record setting career at South Dakota State, Kimball native Mike Daum is heading to Spain to start his professional career.

Daum made the announcement last week.

He talked with KNEB Sports this morning about the decision to head to Spain.

He will play for Obradoiro Cab of the Liba ACB. The team, also referred to as Monbus Obradoiro, went 11-23 last season and is located in Santiago de Compostela, Galicia.

Daum played in the 2019 NBA Summer League for the Portland Trailblazers.

While in Brookings, South Dakota at SDSU, Daum became one of the most prolific scorers in the history of college basketball. Daum is currently 7th on the all-time division one scoring charts having poured in 3,067 points in his storied career for the Jackrabbits.

The only players who have scored points in their college career include names like Pete Maravich, Lionel Simmons, and Doug McDermott.

Daum finished as a three-time Summit League Player of the Year and is the leading scorer in SDSU history.