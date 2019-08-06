(Listen) Pioneers ready for playoff game against Fremont

Through nearly two seasons the Western Nebraska Pioneers have been the class of the Expedition League having won the inaugural league title last year and now in a position to try and go back to back this year.

The Pioneers finished the regular season with a record of 47-14 which gave them the best winning percentage in the entire league for a second straight season.

Tomorrow night it’s the second season and one that can end in a hurry with the Clark Division Playoff Game against the Fremont Moo at Oregon Trail Park Stadium.

KNEB Sports caught up with Pioneers manager, Jimmy Turk, to talk about the postseason and more.

On the season the Moo have a mark of 31-31 and it’s been a tale of two halves. It’s the first season for the Fremont franchise and in the first half they struggled to get their sea legs finishing 11-18 and at the bottom of the Clark Division.

In the second half of the season, though, the Moo have rebounded to go 20-13, good for a second place finish in the division behind the Pioneers.

It’s a do or die game tomorrow night with the winner moving on to the best-of-three championship series starting on Friday against either the Souris Valley Sabre Dogs or the Badlands Big Sticks.

KNEB will have coverage tomorrow night on AM 960, 100.3 FM, and kneb.com with Adam King starting at 6:15 with first pitch at 6:35.