(Listen) Scottsbluff caps late season surge with trip to Lincoln

After a one year hiatus all seems right with this years Class B State Tournament. The Scottsbluff Bearcats are heading back to Lincoln.

Scottsbluff went on the road and beat Seward last night in the B-6 district final by the score of 57-49.

A year ago it was Crete coming west and winning at Scottsbluff but last night that became a distant memory as the Bearcats went east and punched their ticket to next week’s big dance.

Conner McCracken and Jasiya DeOllos each scored 15 points in the win as Scottsbluff improved their record to 14-10. Here’s what head coach Scott Gullion had to say on the postgame show with Jeff Kelley.

Coach Gullion also made a phone appearance on the KNEB FM Morning Show on Tuesday after a long bus ride home.

Unofficially, Scottsbluff is looking at the #8 seed for the State Tournament next week with a matchup against #1 seed Lincoln Pius.

We’ll have coverage of the Scottsbluff boys at State here at KNEB on 94.1 The Brand.

Also, qualifying in Class B were the Alliance Bulldogs after a gutty performance to win at Mt. Michael Benedictine yesterday 58-57. Alliance rallied in the fourth quarter to punch their ticket to Lincoln.

In the two seasons of the sub-state format there have been 16 district finals in Class B and just three time have the road teams won; last year with Crete over Scottsbluff and then last night with both teams from out west winning games in opposing gyms.

Unofficially, Alliance will be the #7 seed and will matchup in round one with Aurora.