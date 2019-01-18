(Listen) Scottsbluff, Gering basketball previews for tonight

We’ve got three big high school basketball games scheduled for tonight here at KNEB.

The Gering girls and boys play a home doubleheader against Chadron while the Scottsbluff boys are home to take on Abraham Lincoln High out of Denver.

Let’s start with the lone game from Scottsbluff as the Abe Lincoln Lancers come to town.

The Lancers are coming off an 84-26 win over Denver West last night and on Tuesday night they needed double-overtime to knock off George Washington 60-58. On the season they’re 9-5.

They also played four games at the Jerry Tarkanian Classic in Las Vegas just prior to Christmas, going 2-2 in that event.

Scottsbluff head coach Scott Gullion talks about this Abe Lincoln squad and some keys for the Bearcats tonight.

Abraham Lincoln’s top scorer is 6’7 senior, James Felton, who’s averages 18 points per game.

They have three other double digit scorers also; 6’1 Jr Ty Foster, 6’5 Jr Tijani Bamba, and 6’4 Jr Kwaheem Brown.

Scottsbluff comes in at 5-7 after losses last weekend to Cheyenne East and Cheyenne Central and Gullion says they’ve revisited some early season goal-setting this week.

Connor McCracken leads Scottsbluff right now at 15.3 points per game while Jasiya DeOllos is at 13.8 ppg.

Chadron at Gering

It’s doubleheader action tonight over at Gering High School with the Chadron Cardinals making the trip down tonight.

The Gering girls are at 5-5 on the season coming off a win over Gordon-Rushville last Friday night at home.

This is the second meeting of the year between the two teams with Chadron winning 47-37 just prior to Christmas. Gering was shorthanded that night with a limited roster and coach Steve Land says they just ran out of gas late.

The Chadron girls have won five of their last six and overall on the season they’re at 9-4.

In the first matchup of the year between the boys back on December 15th it was Gering prevailing up at Chadron 56-45. That was one of the Bulldogs three wins on the season (3-5 overall).

Meanwhile for Chadron, they sit at 7-6. In their last game they were thumped by Alliance 65-31, but prior to that one they’d won four straight games.

Gering got a blowout win over Gordon-Rushville last week and coach Rick Winkler liked the way the team implemented some adjustments they made last week at practice.

Elsewhere tonight

Alliance has a girls and boys doubleheader against Ogallala. Tremendous boys matchup with the Bulldogs at 12-2 and Ogallala at 13-0.

Plenty of MAC, PAC, and SPVA games this weekend as some conference tournaments continue plus plenty of girls and boys regular season doubleheaders from around the region.

