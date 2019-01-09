(Listen) Scottsbluff girls down Gering

Heading in you probably had this one pegged as coming down to the fourth quarter with a key play here or there deciding it.

That wound up not being the case as Scottsbluff, after trailing 14-11 after the first quarter, took it to arch rival Gering in a 71-48 win at home on Tuesday night.

Scottsbluff got double digit scoring from Aubry Krentz, Yara Garcia, and Kieyerah Twombly. Twombly was named the Taco John’s Player of the Game for her 14 point effort. She came in averaging just 3.5 points per game.

With the win Scottsbluff moved back over .500 at 6-5 and had head coach Dave Bollish in a good mood afterwards.

Gering’s top performer, scoring wise, was senior guard Paige Lopez, who took home player of the game honors with a team high 12 points.

Gering dropped to 4-5 (just 9 games played so far this season!) with the loss and here’s what coach Steve Land had to say on the postgame show.

Action continues this weekend for both schools. On Friday night Scottsbluff will host Cheyenne East in a girls and boys doubleheader while Gering is home for girls and boys action against Gordon-Rushville.

Then on Saturday it’s Scottsbluff taking both teams on the road to Cheyenne for games at Central High School.