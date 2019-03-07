(Listen) Scottsbluff’s season ends with loss to Pius X

Entering as the No. 8 seed the Scottsbluff fell to juggernaut Lincoln Pius X in the first round of the Class B State Tournament on Thursday morning at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Scottsbluff scored the first basket of the game and then it was all Thunderbolts in their 83-43 win.

Here’s Coach Scott Gullion on the postgame after the loss this morning.

Charlie Easley, widely considered a top two player in the Lincoln area, dominated in the first half for Pius scoring all of his game high 20 points. Easley connected on four three pointers in the first half.

Pius posted quarter scoring of 25, 23, 25, and then 10 points in the fourth quarter after the game had been secured.

Scottsbluff was led by Jasiya DeOllos, who scored 10 points.

Seniors Conner McCracken and Harold Baez scored 9 and 5 points respectively in their final high school basketball game.

Dawson Mohr came off the bench and finished with 7 points.

Today just too much Pius X. They played outstanding and lived up to their billing coming into the tournament as the top seed.

Pius advances to tomorrow’s semifinals where they’ll take on Omaha Skutt Catholic, who knocked off defending state champion York in the second game of the morning at PBA.

After a 6-10 start to the season Scottsbluff rattled off 8 straight wins to make it to Lincoln, and they finish with a record of 14-11.