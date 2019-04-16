(Listen) Scottsbluff’s Garrett Nelson fitting in perfectly in Lincoln

The school year for Garrett Nelson started at home in Scottsbluff. The football season that accompanied it for the Bearcats and Nelson was a special one that finished with a 12-1 record and a trip to Lincoln for the Class B state title game.

Nelson was back in Lincoln, this time for good, right after Christmas and the end of the first semester at Scottsbluff High School.

He enrolled early at UNL and is taking classes this spring. That decision allowed Nelson to officially be part of the Husker football program.

This past Saturday Nelson was finally able to slap that red ‘N’ on the side of the helmet and take part in his first spring football game, stamping his arrival as a Husker football player.

The stat line? 1 tackle, of the solo variety, and of course it came behind the line of scrimmage. The next play after that? Sure, a quarterback hurry for good measure.

I talked with Nelson on Monday afternoon to cover all things Husker football, college life, the mullet, and even a cowboy hat.

If you missed the tweet that was referenced in our visit check it out below. It’s safe to say that Nelson is feeling right at home in Lincoln and as a member of the football program and his play Saturday certainly confirmed just that.