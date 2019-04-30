(Listen) Stienmetz takes over Torrington HS football program

It did not take long for Torrington High School to find a replacement for Mark Lenhardt as head football coach.

Late last week Torrington A.D. Dave Plendl announced they’d hired longtime assistant coach Russell Stienmetz as the next head coach, “He was a very strong internal hire, and we are confident we have the right coach for the job.”

I caught up with Stienmetz this morning to talk about his new position.

Stienmetz is a 2002 graduate of Casper Kelly Walsh High School. He played two seasons of college football at South Dakota School of Mines before transferring to attend school at the University of Wyoming.

Stienmetz graduated from UW in the spring of 2007 and then took a teaching and coaching job at Torrington. He’s been an assistant on the football staff ever since, serving the last nine seasons as the defensive coordinator.

Torrington has played in the last two Class 3A state title games under the direction of Lenhardt, who’s leaving at the end of the school year to take the head coaching job at Rock Springs High School.