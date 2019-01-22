(Listen) Torrington at Gering hoops preview

We’ve got more high school basketball coverage tonight at the station with Gering home for a doubleheader against Torrington.

Jeff Kelley will have the coverage for you on KNEB.tv, ALLO 15, Mobius 1500, along with radio on KNEB AM 960, 100.3 FM, and streaming online at kneb.com starting at approximately 5:15.

The girls matchup starts at 5:30 with Gering coming off a 60-51 loss to Scottsbluff on Saturday night. That game for head coach Steve Land turned in the second quarter when Scottsbluff outscored Gering 23-8.

The two teams have three common opponents so far this season; Chadron (Gering is 1-1, Torrington 0-1), Newcastle (both teams won), and Mitchell (both teams lost).

Gering’s record sits at 6-6 and they’re currently 17th in Class B power points (Scottsbluff is 7th and Sidney 2nd).

Torrington is 4-5 on the year.

The boys game will serve as the nightcap with the Bulldogs hoping to bounce back after a blowout loss to Scottsbluff on Saturday at WNCC. The Cats rolled 73-49.

Again same setup as the girls as far as the common opponents. Both teams have wins over Chadron (Gering beat Chadron twice), and while Gering host lost games to Mitchell and Newcastle WY, Torrington has won games over both of those schools.

Gering coach Rick Winler says tonight gets down to effort and toughness.

Right now Gering sits at 4-6 while Torrington enters at 8-3.

Other games tonight: G/B Morrill at Lingle Ft. Laramie, G/B Oelrichs SD at Sioux County, G Mullen at Hyannis, B Sandhills-Thedford at Hyannis, G Crawford at Hemingford.

Postponements: G JV/V Kimball at Mitchell, G/B Sutherland at Creek Valley, and the Freshman G/B Scottsbluff at North Platte games.