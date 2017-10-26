LISTEN & WATCH: High School Football Playoffs

KNEB is your home for High School Sports!
LISTEN to Live Coverage of the Hemingford Bobcats, and LISTEN and WATCH the Scottsbluff Bearcats through the 2017 NSAA State Football Playoffs!
UPCOMING BROADCASTS
- Thursday, October 26th: Overton at Hemingford (Class D1 First Round)
- PRESENTED BY MOBIUS COMMUNICATIONS!
- Pregame: 2:45pm
- Kickoff at 3:00pm
- LISTEN: 94.1 The Brand and by clicking here
- Friday, October 27th: Blair at Scottsbluff (Class B First Round)
- Pregame: 5:45pm
- Kickoff: 6:00pm
- LISTEN: 94.1 The Brand and by clicking here
- WATCH:
- KNEB.tv (Online here)
- Allo Communications Channel 15/315
- Mobius Communications Channel 1500
