(Listen) WESTCO vs. Gering tonight (UPDATE GAMES POSTPONED)

(UPDATE) Mother Nature stays undefeated. After working to try and get the field in playable shape for tonight Gering head coach Rick Kinnaman announced early this afternoon that tonight’s Gering vs. WESTCO doubleheader has been postponed due to the recent rain and snow.

The tentative plan for now would be to reschedule this doubleheader for next Thursday, May 30th, at Oregon Trail Park.

As of late this morning tonight’s legion baseball games at Oregon Trail Park Stadium are still a go for the first edition of the summer for WESTCO vs. Gering.

Field conditions throughout the remainder of the afternoon will determine if baseball will actually be played tonight. A decision will be made at some point this afternoon.

For now we operate as if the games will take place.

It’s a scheduled doubleheader with the Express JR’s playing B&C Steel first at 5 pm with the nightcap being the Zephyrs vs. Platte Valley Companies.

Gering’s season opener on Tuesday night at Alliance was rained out so tonight now (hopefully) turns into the season opener for Rick Kinnaman’s bunch.

Gering is coming off a 21-16 season a year ago.

The Zephyrs enter tonight at 3-2 and off a 12-1 win at Cleveland Field on Saturday against Sidney.

These two teams split games a year ago with the Z’s and head coach Jeremiah Luber winning the game in Gering at Oregon Trail Park Stadium.

If baseball is played tonight we’ll have the Zephyrs vs. Platte Valley Companies game on KNEB.tv, Allo channel 15, and Mobius channel 1500 starting at anywhere from 6:45 to 7:15, or 15 minutes prior to first pitch.