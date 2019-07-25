(Listen) WESTCO Zephyrs ready for Class A big boys at State Tournament

After winning just 14 games last year the WESTCO Zephyrs made a big jump this summer. After a 2-2 performance at the Class A Area Tournament in North Platte the Z’s now sport a mark of 31-19.

By finishing 3rd at the Area Tournament the Zephyrs qualified for the Class A National Division State Tournament in Kearney starting on Saturday.

Jeremiah Luber, in his second season as head coach, couldn’t be happier for the team and the direction the program is heading.

WESTCO draws Gretna in their first round game on Saturday afternoon starting at 3 p.m. mountain time.

KNEB will have coverage on 101.7 The Trail and kneb.com starting with pregame at 2:45. KRVN Radio’s Tyler Cavalli will handle broadcast duties for the Z’s during their stay in Kearney.

At Cleveland Field ahead of a workout yesterday, Luber was hopeful that the team isn’t just satisfied with reaching this goal.

The Zephyrs showed they could compete with some of the elite in the state by pushing Kearney last Friday. With Harold Baez on the mound the Z’s lost that game by the final of 1-0 and had chances to possibly win the game.

Baez, Paul Panduro, and Creighton Dike will be the key guys on the mound if the Z’s want to have a chance to hang with some of the teams in this bracket.

The major question mark is this; can they find enough offense to back up a would be big time effor by one of the starting pitchers to beat some of these well rounded teams?

In their two games against Kearney at the Area Tournament the Z’s managed just three runs in 14 innings.

The day one schedule looks like this (mountain times listed):

Millard North vs. Lincoln Southwest, 9 a.m.

Papillion vs. Omaha South, noon

WESTCO vs. Gretna, 3 p.m.

Kearney vs. Millard West, 6 p.m.

If WESTCO wins their first game they’ll play at 6 p.m. on Sunday and if they lose that opening game they’ll slot in to the noon game on Sunday.

