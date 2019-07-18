(Listen) WESTCO Zephyrs ready for postseason Area Tournament

The first year in charge of the WESTCO Zephyrs legion team for Jeremiah Luber produced just 14 wins. This year, his second year at the helm, the Zephyrs have put together a 29-17 record.

And there is still baseball to be played.

WESTCO enters the Class A-Area 7 Tournament in North Platte tomorrow as the #3 seed. Hastings got the top seed followed by Kearney, the Z’s, North Platte, and Lexington. Here’s Coach Luber with thoughts on the field.

The Zephyrs will open tomorrow afternoon in round one with a matchup against Kearney, who enters at 30-8 on the season. WESTCO dropped both their games against Kearney earlier this season by the finals of 9-1 and 8-1.

The one area of the team that gives the Zephyrs a chance against anyone is their starting pitching. The trio of Harold Baez, Paul Panduro, and Creighton Dike is a great place to start. Baez and Panduro, especially, if they have their ‘A’ game, can shut down even the best of lineups.

What about at the plate? The Zephyrs have been driving the baseball this season much better than a year ago but it’s going to be those little things; dropping down a bunt, getting guys in from third base, taking extra bases when on the basepaths that could be the difference betweein winning and losing this weekend.

We’ll have coverage tomorrow afternoon with WESTCO vs. Kearney Runza on 101.7 The Trail and kneb.com starting at 3:45, first pitch set for 4 p.m. MT.

If they win they’ll have Saturday off and would play again on Sunday at 3 p.m. MT. If they lose tomorrow they’ll play again against either North Platte or Lexington on Saturday at noon MT.

Thinking ahead to a possible state tournament appearance the Z’s would need to finish at least 3rd in this tournament to qualify. There are two state tournaments for Class A and with Kearney hosting one of the two this year, three teams will qualify for state from this Class A-Area 7 Tournament.