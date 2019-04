The WNCC baseball team was at home for the first time this season over the weekend and they were able to sweep a three game series from McCook Community College.

Despite the overall record at 14-21 the Cougars are now over .500 in league play at 11-10.

I visited with Head Coach, Mike Jones, this morning about the weekend sweep.

WNCC is scheduled for home games this Wednesday against Otero but weather could be an issue with snow in the forecast.