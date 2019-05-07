(Listen) Zephyrs notch huge opening night win over Post 6

The season could not have gotten off to a better start for the WESTCO Zephyrs on Monday night.

Playing at Cleveland Field in less than ideal conditions the Zephyrs took an early body blow but bounced back to beat regional power, Cheyenne Post 6, by the final of 10-2.

I visited with second year head coach, Jeremiah Luber, in the clubhouse after the game.

After the Sixers scored the first two runs of the game on an early early first inning error it was all WESTCO as the home team scored in every inning but one and rattled off the final ten runs of the game to open the year on a winning note.

Tate Carsen got the scoring started with a big two out RBI single in the bottom of the first inning.

After both teams put up zeros in the second the Zephyrs went to work at the plate scoring three runs in the third, two in the fourth, two in the fifth, and then two more for good measure in the sixth inning.

WESTCO got contributions from a bunch of different guys.

Paul Panduro finished 3-3 at the plate with an RBI and two runs scored. On the mound Panduro notched three scoreless innings and four strikeouts.

That big early run scoring single was just the beginning for Carsen (Southeast HS) who finished 3-4 at the dish with four RBI’s and a pair of runs scored. Two of his hits were doubles smoked deep into left field.

WNCC signee Harold Baez got the start and was effective over the first three innings. The two runs he allowed in the first were unearned and Baez struck out three and was credited with the win.

Creighton Dike pitched a scoreless seventh and at the plate he picked up a pair of hits and scored three runs.

Two younger kids getting their first taste at the senior level, Jerrett Richter and Hunter McCollum, looked solid.

Richter took some solid AB’s but most important was solid behind the plate. Assistant coach, and former Z’s catcher, Cooper Buckhammer, said after the game they were really impressed with Richter’s work behind the plate and he threw out a would be base stealer at second.

McCollum played three infield positions and late in the game made a nice play at third base, charging the ball and throwing off one leg for an out.

The Zephyrs will be home for games on Saturday when they host Gillette in a doubleheader.