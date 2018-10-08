class="post-template-default single single-post postid-339671 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.5.2 vc_responsive"

(LIVE VIDEO) : Nebraska football players at weekly press conference (Oct 8, 2018)

BY Sports Staff | October 8, 2018
Home News All Alerts
(LIVE VIDEO) : Nebraska football players at weekly press conference (Oct 8, 2018)
NU falls to CU, Photo Courtesy NU Sports

Multiple members of the Nebraska Football team will take questions from the media at the weekly Husker press conference.  The Huskers suffered a loss to Wisconsin, bringing the 2018 season record to 0 – 5.

NOTE: Stream will continue from player to player.

Video:

 

The Huskers continue Big Ten play on Saturday in a match-up against Northwestern.

Saturday’s game from Northwestern’s Ryan Field will kick off shortly after 11 a.m. CT and can  be heard on multiple Rural Radio Network stations via the IMG Husker Sports Network.

© 2018 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments