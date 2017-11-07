Long awaited software upgrade approved for area law enforcement

Over two years after beginning the search for a new software system to allow county law enforcement agencies to efficiently store and share data, Scotts Bluff County Commissioners Monday approved a contract for just over $560,000 with Sioux Falls, South Dakota firm Zuercher Technologies.

A lot of work remains to determine what data from the current system should be transferred to the new one and to get the data established with each agency.

Scottsbluff Police Chief Kevin Spencer says it will probably be another year and a half before the modern data system is in place and operable for the local law enforcement agencies, but says it will be worth the effort.

Spencer says once implemented, the system will improve the efficiency and effectiveness of local law enforcement agencies.