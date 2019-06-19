Louisville eliminates Auburn from College World Series

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) _ Two Louisville relievers survived anxious moments to hold Auburn to two runs over five innings and the Cardinals eliminated the Tigers from the College World Series with a 5-3 win Wednesday, completing a game suspended by rain one day earlier. The No. 7 national seed Cardinals (50-17) improved to 32-1 all-time when scoring five or more runs in an NCAA Tournament game. Auburn (38-28) went 0-2 in its first CWS appearance since 1997. Louisville led 4-1 when the game was suspended Tuesday.