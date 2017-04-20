Madison Watson of Mitchell signs with CSC track and field

Wednesday afternoon at Mitchell High School it was Madison Watson getting to enjoy the spotlight.

Just one week after watching classmate, teammate, and friend Celeste Cardona sign with Chadron State to play basketball, it was Watson signing with CSC to compete in track and field.

Watson chose Chadron State over Wayne State.

Coaches have played a big part in Watson’s development both on and off the track (or court).

Besides starring in track and cross country for the Tigers, Watson was also a key member of the Lady Tigers basketball team that reached the state tournament each of the last two seasons.

Watson played with a bulldog like mentality showing plenty of leadership and toughness on the court.

Watson says she plans on majoring in Biology and then will finish her schooling at the University of Nebraska Medical Center for studies in physical therapy.

As for heading to Chadron with Cardona, Watson obviously thrilled to have a familiar face along for the ride.

On Monday’s edition of KNEB.TV we’ll focus our attention on the three signings locally on Wednesday including Watson signing with Chadron State College to compete in track and field.