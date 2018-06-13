Manning, Snyder Named USA Wrestling Freestyle Coaches of the Year

Nebraska Head Coach Mark Manning and Associate Head Coach Bryan Snyder have been named winners of the 2017 Terry McCann Freestyle Co-Coaches of the Year by USA Wrestling after guiding Jordan Burroughs to a world title and James Green to a world silver medal last year.

In addition to their duties with the NU program, Manning and Snyder work together as coaches for the Nebraska Regional Training Center, where a number of top men’s freestyle athletes train. The pair serve as the personal coaches of Burroughs , an Olympic gold medalist four-time world champion, and Green, a two-time world medalist. Burroughs and Green both retained their spots on the USA Wrestling World Team for the 2018 season by winning finals series at their respective weight classes at Final X at the Bob Devaney Sports Center last Saturday.

The 2017 season was another remarkable campaign in the careers of Burroughs and Green, capped off by performances at the 2017 World Championships in Paris, France, where the pair helped the United States to its first team title since 1995.

Burroughs won his fourth world championship in 2017, as he became the second American men’s freestyle wrestler to win four world golds, following wins in 2011, 2013 and 2015. Burroughs also won Olympic gold in 2012, and he is tied for second in U.S. history with five combined World and Olympic titles.

Green earned his best finish at the World Championships in 2017, as he earned the silver medal in Paris. He also earned a bronze medal at the 2015 World Championships.

Both wrestlers won titles at the U.S. Open in 2017, as well as the Grand Prix of Spain. The two clinched their spots on the 2017 World Team by winning their weight classes at the World Team Trials held in Lincoln. Green also won a title at the 2017 Pan-American Championships.

Manning earns the Terry McCann Award for a third time, to go along with previous awards in 2011 and 2015. Snyder earns the honor for the first time, and 2017 marks the first year that USA Wrestling has honored two coaches with the award since it was initiated in 1992.

Manning recently completed his 18th season at the helm of the Nebraska program after leading the Huskers to a ninth-place finish with three All-America honors at the 2018 NCAA Championships. Snyder, a four-time All-American at NU, wrapped up his eighth year on the Husker staff in 2017-18.

Manning and Snyder have guided Burroughs and Green to notable wins so far in 2018. In addition to their wins at Final X, Green won the 70 kg title at the Pan-American Championships for the second year in a row, while Burroughs defeated the 2017 world champion at 70 kg Frank Chamizo of Italy, in a Super Match contested at 74 kg at Beat the Streets New York.

The 2018 Freestyle World Championships are set for Oct. 20-28 in Budapest, Hungary, where Burroughs will look to defend his title and Green will look to claim world gold for the first time.

This award is named after the late wrestling legend Terry McCann, a 1960 Olympic champion wrestler. McCann was a long-time coach with the successful Mayor Daley Youth Foundation club, which won numerous national titles in freestyle and Greco-Roman and produced champion athletes for the United States. McCann also served as USA Wrestling President and a United World Wrestling Bureau member.

