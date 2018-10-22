class="post-template-default single single-post postid-342668 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.5.2 vc_responsive"

Martinez Earns Big Ten Honor

BY NU Sports Information | October 22, 2018
Husker Adrian Martinez, Photo Courtesy NU Sports

Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez was honored Monday as co-Big Ten Freshman of the Week. Martinez shined in Nebraska’s 53-28 victory over Minnesota, leading a Nebraska offense that put together its highest point total ever in a Big Ten Conference game. Martinez shared the honor with Purdue freshman receiver Rondale Moore. Martinez completed 25-of-29 passes for 276 yards and three touchdowns, while rushing for another 125 yards and a touchdown. Martinez’s 401 yards of total offense marked his third 400-yard total offense effort in the past four weeks and he has already tied the Nebraska career record for 400-yard games. NU will host Bethune Cookman.

