Maryland Runs Past Husker Women

Lincoln – Jessica Shepard scored 12 points to lead Nebraska, but the Huskers suffered a 93-49 women’s basketball loss to No. 3 Maryland on Wednesday night at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Maryland improved to 14-1 overall with its only loss to No. 1 UConn, while the Terrapins improved to 2-0 in Big Ten play. Nebraska slipped to 4-11 overall and 0-3 in the conference.

Senior Shatori Walker-Kimbrough led Maryland with 19 points and seven rebounds, while fellow senior Brionna Jones added a double-double with 13 points and 11 boards. Jones got her first 10 rebounds in the third quarter. In addition to her game-high 11 rebounds, Jones added game highs with four blocks and five steals from the post.

For the game, Maryland hit 51.4 percent (37-72) of its shots from the field, including 6-of-16 three-pointers. The Terps also hit 13-of-20 free throws. Maryland outrebounded the Big Red, 53-31, and won the turnover battle, 17-13.

Nebraska hit just 31.7 percent (20-63) of its field goal attempts, including 4-of-19 threes.

The Huskers trailed 10-6 and had what appeared to be an uncontested layup after a steal from Nicea Eliely, but a travel was called at the rim to negate the layup. From that point, Maryland went on a 12-0 run to take firm control at 22-6 with 1:55 left in the first quarter.

Walker-Kimbrough closed the Terrapin run with a pair of free throws to finish the quarter with 10 points, after opening the game with back-to-back threes.

Eliely finally stopped the run, but Maryland went to the second quarter with a 26-9 lead. The Terp lead grew as large as 23 points at 38-15 in the first half, before Nebraska went to halftime trailing 44-22.

In addition to the 10 points on 3-of-5 shooting from Walker-Kimbrough, the Terps got eight first-half points from Jones on 4-of-4 shooting. Reserve forward Brianna Fraser added 10 points off the bench on 5-of-6 shooting. She finished the game with 11 points.

In the half, Maryland shot a sizzling 58.8 percent (20-34), including 40 percent (2-5) from three-point range. The Terps were also 2-of-5 at the free throw line. Maryland doubled Nebraska on the first-half glass, 26-13, and won the first-half turnover battle, 9-7.

Nebraska hit just 9-of-31 (.290) of its first-half field goals, including just 1-of-8 threes. The Huskers were 3-of-6 at the free throw line in the half.

Allie Havers led Nebraska with six points on 3-of-5 shooting in the first half, but whistled for three first-half fouls. She finished with eight points and four boards.

Jasmine Cincore added all five of her points in the game in the first half, while Shepard managed four points despite going 1-for-10 in the half.

The Huskers nearly matched Maryland point-for-point in the third quarter, as the Terps won the quarter 20-18 thanks to a pair of Destiny Slocum free throws with five seconds left. Slocum finished with six points and a game-high seven assists for Maryland, which took a 64-40 lead to the fourth quarter.

Maryland ended any Nebraska hopes of clawing back into the game in the fourth quarter by opening the period on a 17-0 run. The Terps shut out the Huskers for the first 5:36 in the quarter, before freshman forward Grace Mitchell hit a three with 4:24 left in the game. Mitchell finished with five points, two rebounds, a block and a steal.

Sophomore Maddie Simon contributed six points and four rebounds for the Huskers off the bench, while freshman Rylie Cascio Jensen contributed five points, two rebounds, two assists and a steal.

The Huskers return to Big Ten road action on Saturday when they take on Michigan State. Tip-off between Nebraska and the Spartans at the Breslin Center in East Lansing is set for 6 p.m. (CT).