Masaki named honorary captain of OWH All-Nebraska JUCO Team; Costas also on first team

The Western Nebraska Community College volleyball team won 28 matches this past season and the players received some honors from the Omaha World-Herald when the All-Nebraska JUCO team was released late December.

Enna Masaki, a sophomore hitter and setter, received the top honor earning honorary captain of the 8-member JUCO All-Nebraska team. Masaki made the All-Nebraska JUCO first team as a freshman a year ago.

Masaki, who earned all-region and all-tournament honors for the 28-9 Cougars this past fall, had a strong all-around season. Masaki finished the season with 331 kills (2.76 per set ), while tallying 267 set assists, 339 digs, and 56 blocks. Masaki had a 12-match streak of double-figure kills, including a 24-kill effort against McCook Community College, while hitting .439.

Masaki, a 5-foot-9 setter/hitter from Hawaii, finished her 2-year career at WNCC with 552 kills, 996 set assists, 642 digs, and 126 blocks.

Joining Masaki on the first team is teammate Ana Costas at libero. Costas, who was named Region IX South Libero of the Year, finished the season with 616 digs while recording 24 ace serves. Costas, a freshman from Puerto Rico, averaged 4.70 digs per set.

Other members of the First Team include Northeast Community College’s sophomore hitter Kalli Brester and sophomore setter Savannah Nelson; Central Community College-Columbus’ sophomore hitter Jacie Laetsch; North Platte Community College’s sophomore hitter Luisa Hernandez-Marin; and McCook Community College’s freshman hitter Faith Simpson and sophomore setter Andrea Ashley Carson.

WNCC had five players named to the honorable mention All-Nebraska JUCO team which includes Jayme Commins, a sophomore setter from Ogallala; Leslie Mamai-Lagafuania, a freshman middle from Tacoma, Washington; Amryi-Grace Paris, a freshman middle from Hawaii; Adia Sherbeyn, a freshman defensive specialist from Torrington, Wyoming; and Kaile Tuisamatatele, a sophomore middle from Hawaii.