McMillan shines as WNCC wins pair over McCook

MCCOOK – The Western Nebraska Community College softball team took a doubleheader from McCook Community College on Sunday in contrasting styles.

The opener saw Emma McMillan tie a school record for strikeouts by a pitcher with 15 batters fanned and then came through with the game-winning hit in the 10th inning to help WNCC to a 6-4 10-inning win.

The second contest saw a 4-hit, shutout performance from Emma Glawson in earning the run-ruled 9-0 win.

WNCC moved to 21-17 overall and 13-5 in conference play. McCook falls to 20-20 overall and 11-9 in conference. Otero is second in conference with a 15-7 record after splitting with Lamar Community College on Sunday.

McMillan’s 15 strikeouts in the first game ties a school record held by Kelsey Garner back in 2008 when Garner fanned 15 batters against North Platte. McMillan struck out 15 while walking just two in throwing 193 pitches in the first-game win.

The Cougars made the first game exciting with some seventh-inning magic, scoring twice in the seventh to force extra innings.

WNCC entered the seventh trailing 3-1. The Cougars were down to their final out before Abriana Ramirez and Michaela Kelly were hit by pitches with two outs. Bri George followed with a 2-strike triple to score both runs for the tie.

WNCC came back to score once in the ninth. Ramirez singled and scored on a Kelly double for the 4-3 lead. McCook answered with a run in the bottom of the ninth to force a 10th inning.

The 10th inning saw runners placed on second base. Kelly was on second for the Cougars and was moved over by a George bunt. McMillan comes through with a single that scores Kelly and pinch-runner Kendall Glasgow for the 6-4 lead.

The bottom of the 10th saw McCook load the bases two outs, but McMillan got a ground to firstbaseman Mickie Mills to end the game.

WNCC finished with 11 hits in the contest. Ramirez, George, and Glawson each had two hits. Ramirez and Kelly each had two runs scored, while McMillan and George accounted for two RBIs each.

The second game saw the Cougars score all nine runs in the first three innings and held the strong-arm pitching of Glawson to the win. Glawson went five innings in striking out one and walking none. She allowed four hits.

Offensively, WNCC had 10 hits. Mills, Kelly, George, and Hannah Baesler each had two hits. George and Kelly each had a double. George had three RBIs and a run scored, while Kelly had two runs scored and two RBIs.

Mills and Ramirez each scored two runs.

WNCC scored one in the first and then plated five in the second on four singles. George and Baesler each had a run-scoring single for the 6-0 lead.

The Cougars added three more in the third. Lindsey Allie and Mills each singled and both scored on a Kelly single. Kelly came around to score on a George double.

WNCC< 21-17, will be back in action Monday when they face McCook in two more contests on the road. WNCC will then return home for a doubleheader Tuesday against Trinidad State Junior College beginning at noon.

Game 1

WNCC 000 100 201 2 – 6 11 2

McCook 000 201 001 0 – 4 12 1

WP – Emma McMillan.

2B – Michaela Kelly.

3B – Bri George

Game 2

WNCC 153 00 – 9 10 0

McCook 000 00 – 0 4 2

WP – Glawson.

2B – Bri George, Michaela Kelly.